Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reiterated his unconditional support for the Chief Ministerial candidate from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. He said that the people of Maharashtra have given a historic mandate in favor of the alliance.

Shinde mentioned that he had traveled to his native village in Satara district for a brief rest following the hectic election period. He also confirmed that he had recovered from a recent fever and was now in good health.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde shared, "I am feeling better now. I came here to rest after the busy election schedule. I didn't take any leave during my 2.5 years as Chief Minister."

Support for Government and Party Leadership

Shinde highlighted that the government would remain responsive to the needs of the people. He reaffirmed his full, unconditional support for the party's leadership, stating, "I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership, and I will stand by their decision."

Despite his rest, Shinde noted that people continued to visit him, demonstrating his ongoing connection with the public.

Unity Among Mahayuti Allies

Shinde also emphasized the strong unity among the Mahayuti alliance members. He stressed that the government’s work over the past 2.5 years would be remembered in history.

"The people gave us a historic mandate, denying the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding," he said.

Shinde further clarified that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate would be made soon. "The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow," he added, signaling that the process was near conclusion.

NCP Confirms BJP's Chief Ministerial Claim

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar stated that the Chief Minister would be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the other two coalition partners taking Deputy Chief Minister positions.

"During the meeting in Delhi, it was decided that the Mahayuti would form the government with the Chief Minister from BJP, while the remaining two parties would have Deputy Chief Ministers," Pawar clarified.

Mahayuti Leaders Meet in Delhi

Eknath Shinde, along with other Mahayuti leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis—widely considered a frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post—Ajit Pawar, and others, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday evening.

The meeting aimed to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the Chief Ministerial position.

BJP-Led Mahayuti's Landslide Victory

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, declared on November 23, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Despite the alliance’s victory, the final decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate remains pending.