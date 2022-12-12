'I have become a DEVIL...': Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay replies to a woman crying for JUSTICE- Read INSIDE STORY

'I have changed. I am not what I used to be. I have become a devil from God.'

Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay made such comments during the court hearing. A case of irregularities in primary recruitment was being heard on Monday. Justice Gangopadhyay was on the bench. Suddenly, a woman appeared in the hearing. The woman approached the judge hoping for justice for another case. Shortly after this, Justice Gangopadhyay said that:

The judge's conversation with the woman in the courtroom was as follows:

Woman (sadly): Listen to me, Dharmavatar. You are the only hope.

Justice Gangopadhyay: No case is being mentioned now. And besides that, why are you saying it in this way? Can a case be filed in this way?

Woman: I am a deprived woman wandering for justice for years. I have tried to commit suicide several times. I could not look at my child's face. Before this, nothing happened in that case. Please help me. We see you as God.

Justice Gangopadhyay (in a tone of regret): I have changed. I am not what I used to be. I have become a devil from God.

Woman: Don't say that! What you have done for the country is unparalleled. Thank you very much.

Justice Gangopadhyay: What is your case number? Go ahead, I can look into the matter on Wednesday.

After that, the woman slipped and almost blacked out while leaving the hall. Several lawyers helped the woman standing beside her. After that, the woman slowly left the room. As the woman was leaving, Justice Gangopadhyay said to her, "Be careful. There will be a case. Don't worry."

Incidentally, earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay made several comments in the school recruitment corruption case. About which counter criticism was being heard from the mouths of some leaders of the ruling TMC party in Bengal. Justice Gangopadhyay said last week that many of his comments were being 'misinterpreted'.