'I Know How To Break Chakravyuh': Devendra Fadnavis On Challenge Posed By Opposition

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Mahayuti headed towards a landslide victory by winning around 225 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi headed to bag only 50 seats. Talking to reporters after the victory and BJP's impressive performance, Devendra Fadnavis said that he is a modern-day Abhimanyu and knows how to break the 'chakravyuh' of opposition.

Fadnavis' 'Chakravyuh' Remark

Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters. "The opposition's efforts to propagate a fake narrative, and polarise voters based on religion was foiled by masses," said Fadnavis. The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.

Who Will Be CM?

Devendra Fadnavis denied any row over the CM's post and asserted that leaders of Mahayuti will take a call even as the counting of votes showed the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory. With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM's post in Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Fadnavis On EVM Row

Devendra Fadnavis also rubbished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's charge about EVMs and parties facing defeat must find out the true cause for their loss. "When the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Congress ally) wins elections, EVMs there are tamper-proof, but they are supposedly vulnerable in Maharashtra. The opposition should stop making such claims. I am not big enough to advise them, but they need to introspect," he said. (With agency inputs)