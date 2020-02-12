I look forward to going to India, says US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit

Days ahead of his scheduled visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (February 12) said that he is looking forward to his February 24-25 visit to India. "I look forward to going to India," Trump told the media in the Oval Office. The US president made the statement a day after the White House officially announced that Trump will visit New Delhi and Gujarat's Ahmedabad on February 24 and 25.

"He's (PM Modi) a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So we'll be going at the end of the month," said the US president.

Talking about his event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, President Trump said, "I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions & millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium)."

When asked about a potential trade deal with India, President Trump said that he will do it, if "we can make the right deal".

On Tuesday (February 11), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that during the visit, President Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society.

Live TV

"The global strategic partnership between India and the US is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect, and understanding, and marked by warmth and friendship between the people of the two countries, the MEA noted in its statement.

The MEA also expressed confidence that President Trump's two-day visit to India will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen the Indo-US partnership at different levels.