'I Often Question Rahul Gandhi's Mental Age': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Congress MP

Rahul Gandhi launched a vicious attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi's views were rebutted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, who also questioned his mental maturity. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, remarked to reporters in Bhopal: "Rahul Gandhi's mental age is something I often question. He doesn't even understand the President's speech or the purpose of the parliament. I want to ask Rahul ji why, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, only people who wished to destroy India were in your immediate vicinity." Shivraj Singh Chouhan added, "They robbed the country when their regimes were there. At that time, scams were the only thing resonating throughout the world, and India was labelled as a scam nation."

आए थे हरि भजन को, ओटन लगे कपास...



राहुल गांधी जी की मानसिक आयु पर मुझे सदैव संदेह होता है। उन्हें यह पता ही नहीं कि संसद क्यों होती है, राष्ट्रपति जी के अभिभाषण में क्या था।



राहुल जी से पूछना चाहता हूँ कि भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में भारत को तोड़ने वाले ही क्यों आपके इर्द-गिर्द थे। pic.twitter.com/kIqYtESVSI — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 8, 2023

On the other hand, the verbal conflict between current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh is becoming worse. Despite recently appointing district presidents in each of the state's districts, the Congress has chosen to retain the Khandwa-Khargone district Congress presidents. Former CM Shivraj made fun of the fact that "the entire Congress is kept on hold under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath." Let us inform you that the appointment of two district presidents appears to have sparked political activity in Madhya Pradesh. Because Khandwa and Khargone are regarded as Arun Yadav's home areas. Therefore, a lot of political debates are being sparked by this Congress decision.

Kamal Nath, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, "forgets even after making a commitment." Chouhan said, "Congress is a master of deception. The development of specific agricultural zones, the provision of facilities for agricultural machinery, seed treatment, soil testing, and storage in one location, as well as the exemption of these areas from market tax, were all promises made by Kamal Nath ji. Why didn't you keep your word on this?" Let us say that for the past few days, Kamal Nath has been questioning Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and CM Shivraj has been continuously responding to Kamal Nath's inquiries. The political language between the two state leaders is getting more heated in this circumstance.

Meanwhile, after three days of gridlock in Parliament over various topics, Chandra Prakash Joshi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a vote of thanks on the President's speech on Tuesday. Following this, leaders and members of several parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, and Union Minister Smriti Irani presented their positions during the discussion that began on Tuesday.