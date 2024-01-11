'I Regret': Mamata Banerjee Rejects 'One Nation, One Election', Writes To High-Level Panel

KOLKATA: In a bold and unequivocal move, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chairperson, has expressed her dissent against the much-discussed concept of 'One Nation, One Election.' Mamata conveyed her reservations in a compelling letter addressed to the high-level panel spearheaded by former President Ramnath Kovind.

West Bengal CM & TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee writes to the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' says, "I regret I cannot agree with the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' " pic.twitter.com/KmHg2GZzd7 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Challenges To Simultaneous Polls

Highlighting the impracticality of simultaneous elections at both the national and state levels, Mamata emphasized historical context by referencing the simultaneous conduct of the first general elections in 1952. However, she noted that the coevality witnessed during those years has since been ruptured.

Constitutional Ambiguities

Expressing her regret and disagreement with the committee's formulation, Mamata delved into the conceptual difficulties she saw in the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. She questioned the meaning of 'One Nation' in a constitutional and structural context, emphasizing that the Indian Constitution does not adhere to the concept of 'One Nation, One Government.'

'Move Violates Electoral Trust'

Mamata argued against forcing states without impending assembly elections into premature polls merely for the sake of introducing coevality. She stressed that such a move would violate the electoral trust of the people who have elected their Vidhan Sabha representatives for a full five-year term.

The West Bengal Chief Minister asserted that non-simultaneous federal and state elections are intrinsic to the Westminster system and should not be altered. She contended that non-simultaneity is a fundamental aspect of the Indian Constitutional arrangements' basic structure.

Panel Seeks Opinion From Political Leaders

The high-level committee, under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind, had sought opinions from political parties on the 'One Nation, One Election' matter. Mamata's letter comes as a strong and articulate response, outlining her firm stance against the proposed concept.

The committee, active since its formation in September last year, has conducted two meetings, inviting public opinions on the issue. It has also communicated with political parties, seeking their views and proposing an interaction on a mutually agreed date to discuss the idea of simultaneous polls. The comprehensive exchange of opinions and the divergence of views such as Mamata's underscore the complexity and significance of the ongoing debate surrounding 'One Nation, One Election.'