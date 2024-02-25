'I Should Get a Nobel Prize’: CM Arvind Kejriwal On Running Delhi Government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he should be conferred with the Nobel Prize for running the government in Delhi. He was speaking in front of a crowd, protesting the increased water bills. In his address, Kejriwal slammed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and Centre for disappointing the people of Delhi. “Only my heart knows the way I’m handling Delhi, I should get a Nobel Prize for these efforts.” Kejriwal exclaimed.

Accusing the Modi government of creating hindrances to the functioning of the state’s schools, Kejriwal said the central government does not want the poor to study in schools with the same facilities as the rich kids. However, Kejriwal said that he will not give up in front of BJP’s tactics.

The remarks came after the Aam Aadmi Party Chief visited Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Saturday and met the residents regarding the generation of wrong water bills during the Corona period. He assured that the Delhi government has come up with a scheme to fix the issue of fake bill generation. He told the residents to tear and throw away the bills, as after the auditing, many bills that show thousands of rupees will go down to zero. “Our estimate is that with this, 95% of the bills will become zero...those who are getting the wrong bills, there is no need to pay,” he added.

AAP Demands One-Time Settlement Of Water Bills

MLAs of AAP are protesting for concerns regarding excessively high water bills in Delhi. The legislators are advocating for a single settlement to address outstanding water bill issues and have formally endorsed a resolution on this matter in the Delhi Assembly. The resolution urges Delhi L-G VK Saxena to issue directives to the officials of the Delhi Jal Board for the implementation of the one-time settlement mechanism. However, Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that government officials are not adhering to the directives of the AAP government due to fear of repercussions from the BJP-led central government, adding that LG belongs to the BJP.