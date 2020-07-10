I-T department to crack whip on earnings, properties worth crores of gangster Vikas Dubey

The Income Tax Department will crack its whip on the earnings and properties worth crores of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. The department will also investigate the fund manager of Dubey, who became a millionaire within a very short period of time.

On Thursday, Dubey was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, nearly a week after the July 3 Kanpur encounter, in which he killed eight policemen in the Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh police is busy preparing the details of the property of Dubey and his relatives. According to the sources of the I-T Department, both the benami wing of the department and the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation) will investigate this matter.

Dubey and his close relatives have properties worth crores in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries. According to police sources, until now it has been revealed in the investigation that property worth five crore was purchased in Lucknow eight months ago. It is also likely that he invested in a Bangkok hotel.

So far, information has been received that he owns 12 houses and 21 flats. According to police sources, a close aide of Dubey has property worth 28 crores in Aryanagar in an 80 feet road area. It has 6 properties in two circles worth around 20 crores. This close aid owns eight flats in an apartment in Aryanagar, worth Rs five crore. He also has a duplex bungalow in Panki area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and it is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore. In February, his aide is said to have gone abroad, where he possibly invested in a property.

In the case of Dubey, the ED will also file a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of the case registered by the Uttar Pradesh police. The ED team has already contacted a police officer based in Kanpur and taken many important documents from the Kanpur police officer. A case may be registered in a few days.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police got the transit remand of the gangster. The Kanpur-based dreaded history-sheeter was earlier produced before a local court in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district following his arrest after being on the run for several days. The STF officials then left Ujjain for Kanpur the where the notorious criminal will be interrogated in connection with the killing of eight policemen in the Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur on July 3.

The gangster was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur.