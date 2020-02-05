हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay

I-T officials quiz Tamil Actor Vijay on sets of ‘Master’ over alleged tax evasion case

Popular Tamil actor Vijay was on Wednesday (February 5) questioned by Income Tax officials for five hours on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Master’.

The actor, fondly called Thalapathy (leader of commander) by his fans, was questioned at Neyveli town in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu while he was busy during the shooting of his upcoming film.

Sources told Zee Media that Vijay has been questioned in connection with the raids related to production company AGS cinemas on suspicion of tax evasion. It is to be noted that Vijay's last film "Bigil", which was a blockbuster hit, was released during Diwali. The film was produced by AGS Cinemas and raids are also underway at the properties of AGS group since Wednesday morning.

