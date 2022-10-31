'I think Prime Minister's THINKING should be...': Raj Thackeray OPENS UP against Narendra Modi over THIS

Currently, the politics in the state of Maharashtra is very heated due to the fact that the projects in the state are going to Gujarat. The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is being criticized by the opposition. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being targeted. Even the ruling leaders are replying to the opposition's criticisms. Now, in the background of all these developments, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has also reacted.

Speaking to the media today, Raj Thackeray said, "The project went out, where did it go, it went to Gujarat. If you look at all my previous speeches, my opinion from the very beginning was that the Prime Minister belongs to the country and every state should be equal to him. If this project in Maharashtra had gone out tomorrow, let's say it had gone to Assam, I think it would not be bad. But the sad thing is that the projects coming in and out are going to Gujarat."

Raj Thackeray didn't stop here. He added, "I think the Prime Minister himself should pay attention to this. If everything is going to Gujarat, then what is the point of calling Raj Thackeray a narrow-minded person when he talks about Maharashtra? I think the Prime Minister's thinking should be broad and should be that of the whole country. Every state should become big and industries should come in every state. There is no need for people to leave their homes and go out and become a burden on another state. If such projects go to every state, the country itself will develop."

Vedanta Foxconn and Tata Airbus were big projects worth lakhs; thousands of crores went to Gujarat. Due to this, the employment of thousands of young people in Maharashtra has been lost. The opposition parties have attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state over this. Now Raj Thackeray has jumped into it. He said, "Even today, the state of Maharashtra is ahead of any other state in terms of industry. Maharashtra has always been on the path of progress in terms of industry. Even industrialists feel that Maharashtra is their number one state. So it is not that Gujarat has very good facilities and Maharashtra has fewer facilities. I think it is the prime minister's responsibility to make every state bigger as a development of the country, without looking at it politically."

Commenting on the current political situation in the state, Raj Thackeray said, "The current politics is at a very low level. The accusations that are going on, the language that is being used is also such a low level language that I have never seen such politics before."