'I Want Champai, Hemant Soren To Join BJP': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead Of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Assam's Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Monday that former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren, along with Jharkhand's current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, should join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He highlighted that Jharkhand's most pressing issue is the influx of intruders and affirmed BJP's willingness to discuss this matter with Hemant Soren.

"I want Champai Soren to join BJP and give us strength but he is a big leader, I don't think it is right to comment on him...I want Hemant Soren to also join the BJP. BJP means patriotism...We are also ready to talk to Hemant Soren ji to stop intruders in Jharkhand. We have to save Jharkhand...For us, the country comes first...Today the biggest problem facing Jharkhand is the intruders...Our party's only aim is that you fulfil the promises you made during the elections and free Jharkhand from intruders...We have only these 2 demands..." news agency ANI quoted the Assam CM as saying.

"Champai Soren has 3 options, he is in Delhi right now, the way for talks with him is open, let's see what happens in future... If he (Hemant Soren) gives 5 lakh jobs before September, we are with him. If he stands against the infiltrators, we are with him. If he stands against the treatment meted out to Hindus during Muharram, we are with him. For us, the nation comes first... JMM should support us, we also support JMM, we have to throw the infiltrators out of Jharkhand," he added further.

Criticizing the Congress party for withholding the caste census data in Karnataka, the Assam Chief Minister stated, "The BJP has conducted a caste census in Bihar. The Congress has also carried out a caste census in Karnataka and should release its data. Avoid double standards. Janata Dal mentioned that Congress was absent during the caste census meeting. The BJP has supported the caste census in Bihar. The opposition to the caste census is not a concern for the BJP. We stand firm in support of justice for SC, ST, and OBC communities."