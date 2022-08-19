The country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that he wanted to join the Indian Army, but could not do so due to family reasons. Addressing the soldiers of the Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army, he said that I had also given an exam to join the armed forces. He said, "I want to tell a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the army and I once took the Short Service Commission exam. I had given the written exam, but due to the death of my father and some other family problems, I could not join the army."

He said, "If you give army uniform to a child, you will see that his personality changes. There is something in this uniform." On this occasion, the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande was also with him. Before the program, he also met the soldiers and officers of the army. During the event, Rajnath Singh recalled the bravery shown by the security forces during the standoff between India and China. He said, "When the India-China standoff was going on, you might not have the details, but I and the army chief of that time were aware of the courage and bravery of our jawans, our country will always be indebted to you."

Rajnath Singh said, 'Wherever I go, I make sure that I meet the army personnel. When my visit to Manipur was planned, I told (Army Chief) Pande ji that I wanted to meet the personnel of Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division. He said that he feels proud to meet the army personnel. Singh said, "Doctors, engineers and chartered accountants are contributing to the nation in one way or the other. But I believe that your profession is more than a service and a profession." He said that the Assam Rifles plays an important role in bringing many people into the mainstream and it is fair to call it the watchdog of the Northeast. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Manipur.