'I Was Singing A Garba Song': PM Modi Highlights Menace Of Deep Fake Videos

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the increasing menace of deep fake videos and artificial intelligence while addressing a gathering at the Diwali Milan program at the BJP Headquarters. PM Modi shared that he recently saw a video where he was singing a garba song. "I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. There are many other such videos online," said PM Modi adding that the looming threat of Deepfake has become a great concern and can create a lot of problems.

PM Modi's remarks came days after a deep fake video of actress Rashmika Mandana went viral on social media. Following that, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR as well.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of comprehending the functioning of Artificial Intelligence (AI) due to its potential use in deliberately disseminating false information or harbouring malicious intentions. He urged members of the media to educate the public about the adverse consequences associated with employing artificial intelligence to propagate damaging content, including the creation of deep fakes leading to the misrepresentation of individuals.

Deepfakes are used to purposefully spread false information or they may have a malicious intent behind their use. They can be designed to harass, intimidate, demean and undermine people. Deepfakes can also create misinformation and confusion about important issues.

Yesterday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had termed the AI and deep fake videos a double-aged weapon saying that the advent of artificial intelligence has created new challenges as well.