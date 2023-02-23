'I was Told to Deboard Like I am a Terrorist': Pawan Khera Says 'Ready for Long Battle'

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was earlier deboarded, detained and then finally arrested by Assam Police for making alleged insulting remarks against PM Narendra Modi, said on Thursday that he is ready for a long battle even as he complained about the ill-treatment given to him. Talking to reports shortly after being granted interim bail by the Dwarka court at the orders of the Supreme Court, Khera alleged that he was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an “illegal manner.” Khera further alleged that he was arrested “without any notice being served’’ to him. “I was asked to deplane as if I am a terrorist. This is not the only example of people's lives and liberties being curtailed. It can happen to anyone tomorrow," he said.

“I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today," Khera told reporters. The Congress leader further said that he would strengthen the efforts of his leader Rahul Gandhi to protect this nation and protect constitutional values. "Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his efforts," he said.

When asked about his next step for the ongoing 85th plenary session of Congress, Khera said that he would be going there now.

Meanwhile, counsel for Pawan Khera, Aadil Singh Boparai said that the main contention is that he was arrested arbitrarily and has been a breach of the Supreme Court`s direction. "The only contention is that he was arrested arbitrarily and has been a breach of the Supreme Court`s direction.

He was not served any notice and till 4 pm we were not given the FIR copy. We will exercise all our legal remedies," said Aadil Singh Boparai. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000.

The court while granting the relief also imposed some conditions. The court granted the relief after considering the order passed by the Supreme Court earlier in the day. It was received through email at around 6 PM. The court granted the relief after hearing the submissions made by Randeep Surjewala and the Assam Police. Assam police sought the transit remand of Pawan Khera.

Randeep Surjewala submitted to the court that Assam police have not complied with the guidelines of the Arnesh Kumar case. He submitted that the grounds of arrest have not been provided and communicated.

He also said, "I am the ‘pairokar` of the person being detained by the police. The matter was taken up today by the Chief Justice of India (CJI). CJI passed an order stating that the person be released on interim bail. CJI was very gracious to pass the order."

Who Filed The Case Against Pawn Khera In Assam?

The Congress leader was arrested by the Assam Police after a complaint was lodged by Hen Samuel Changsan against him at Haflong police station. Changsan, who is a BJP leader, had filed a complaint against Khera on Wednesday for his comments on PM Modi and other issues. Changsan is a BJP leader and currently an Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

"His (Khera) comments against the PM form one part of the FIR. In his complaint, Changsan alleged that Khera's remarks at a press meeting on February 17 were not only "insulting, defamatory and derogatory" to Modi and his deceased father, but also "provocative" to BJP workers and the PM's followers.

The complainant also alleged that Khera's remarks were "a part of a wider conspiracy to degrade and destabilise our nation by defaming and disreputing the person, who is holding a high constitutional post as Prime Minister of India".