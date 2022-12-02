'I welcome it': Moosewala's father welcomes detention of gangster Goldy Brar in US

New Delhi: Murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father welcomed the news on Friday that gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the case has been detained in California by the US authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also verified that Brar has been detained by the California police and that he would "definitely be brought to India". Mann, while interacting with the media, told that Brar will be in the custody of the Punjab Police "very soon.”

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, meanwhile, said, "I do not have any official information. I learnt through media reports that Brar has been detained. If it is so, I welcome it.”

Singh, on Thursday, contacted the Union government requesting them to announce a reward of Rs 2 crore for any information that can lead to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Brar. He even offered to pay from his own pocket.

Notably, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, few hours after the murder, had claimed the responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A red corner notice was issued against him later.

Brar, resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, left for Canada on a student visa in 2017.

If the reports are to be believed, Moosewala's murder was a revenge to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing. Vicky was killed last year.