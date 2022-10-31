topStories
INDIRA GANDHI DEATH ANNIVERSARY

'I will not let your sacrifice go in vain': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

Oct 31, 2022

'I will not let your sacrifice go in vain': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 31, 2022) paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and said that he would not let her "sacrifice for the country go in vain".

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Grandmother, I am carrying both your love and values in my heart. I will not allow India for which you have sacrificed your life to fall apart."

The video had a number of video clips combined which showed Indira Gandhi delivering her speech and one from her funeral.

He also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders also offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her Shakti Sthal memorial in Delhi.

"My tributes to the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi Ji, on her martyrdom day. Be it agriculture, economy or military power, Indira Ji's contribution in making India a strong nation is incomparable," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kharge also offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in the capital.

In a post from its official Twitter handle, the Congress said that from liberation of Bangladesh to ushering in of the Green Revolution, Indira Gandhi led the nation through its highs and lows.

"We salute her unyielding resilience & unwavering vision for the nation's development," the party said.

Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

Indira Gandhi death anniversary

