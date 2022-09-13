'I would have PULLED your tongue out, IF...': BJP leader ruthlessly slams Abhishek Banerjee for his EXPENSIVE possession

After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam and then in the cow smuggling case, Anubrata Mondal was arrested, the opposition is increasing the intensity of attacks day by day. For the past several days, there has been a fear of arrest visible again from the stage of various meetings, in the face of Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. TMC's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also attacking with strong words to counter the opposition. In the meantime, the BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to target Abhishek. The opposition reacted sharply to the Diamond Harbour MP's spectacle price.

Recently, BJP leader Rathindra Bose in his Facebook post shared a picture of Abhishek and the glasses he uses. In that post, he mentioned that the price of Abhishek's glasses is Rs 86,600. The BJP leader wrote in the post, "Shut up! If I wasn't in politics, I would have pulled your tongue out from your mouth. Just doing conspiracy, only conspiracy. If you put ink on me, I will through coal tar. The only question is - are your eyes so expensive that you have to wear glasses worth Rs 86,000? Whereas the lives of unemployed young people, the lives of their families who did not get those jobs are not precious?"

A few days ago, Abhishek appeared at the CGO complex in Kolkata on the notice of the ED in the coal smuggling case. Tmc MP's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir was also summoned to Delhi. But Maneka had moved the high court challenging the ED's summons. After that, the High Court ordered that Abhishek's sister-in-law should be questioned in Kolkata and not in Delhi. On Saturday night, Maneka Gambhir was stopped at the Kolkata airport on her way to Bangkok. According to the Immigration Department, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice against her. Abhishek's sister-in-law was kept sitting for about two and a half hours. Later, ED officials came and served her a notice to appear before them. In that notice, she was asked to appear at the CGO complex at 12:30 pm.