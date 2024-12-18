Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday clarified his stand on the Ambedkar remark while cornering the Congress party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar, anti-reservation, and anti-Constitution," alleging that the opposition party has been misrepresenting his remarks made in the Rajya Sabha. Shah also reacted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's demanding his resignation.

"Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way and I condemn it... Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar, it is against reservation and the Constitution. Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By imposing an Emergency, they violated all Constitutional values," he said.

Reacting to his resignation demanded by Congress, Shah said that it won't solve the problem of the grand old party. "Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years...," said Shah.

Earlier addressing the media, Kharge said, "Our demand is that Amit Shah should apologize and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then he should be sacked by midnight... He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar..."

Shah said Congress governments did not give Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar and it was conferred on him posthumously when a government supported by BJP was in power at the Centre.

"When the discussion was going on in the Parliament, it was proved how the Congress opposed Baba Saheb Ambedkar. How the Congress tried to make fun of Baba Saheb even after his death... As far as giving Bharat Ratna is concerned, Congress leaders have given Bharat Ratna to themselves many times. Nehru gave Bharat Ratna to himself in 1955, Indira gave Bharat Ratna to herself in 1971 and Baba Saheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990, when the Congress party was not in power and there was a government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party... Nehru's hatred towards Ambedkar is well known," he said.