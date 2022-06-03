हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

'I would have slapped 4 times, if...', Purulia DM transferred after Mamata Banerjee's outburst

Mamata Banerjee: Purulia district magistrate Rahul Majumdar was removed after issuing a directive from Nabanna on Thursday. He was sent as additional secretary of the Asansol-Durgapur Development Board. 

&#039;I would have slapped 4 times, if...&#039;, Purulia DM transferred after Mamata Banerjee&#039;s outburst

Nabanna transferred the District Magistrate of Purulia as soon as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the district ended. Purulia district magistrate Rahul Majumdar was removed after issuing a directive from Nabanna on Thursday. He was sent as additional secretary of the Asansol-Durgapur Development Board. Mamata held an administrative meeting in Purulia on May 30. In that meeting, the Chief Minister had reprimanded district magistrate Rahul in strong language.

The revenue collected from the brick kiln is not being properly deposited in the treasury. Mamata became angry when she heard such allegations at the administrative meeting. To the district magistrate, she said, "Can you hear DM? On the grassroot level, they collect. They don't deposit the money to the government. They give some percentage. Others keep it with themselves. The remaining funds are embezzled. What district are you running? You've been in the district for so long. My idea has changed." Without stopping here, Mamata added, "I am giving so much to the people. Why have some people become so greedy? How much more do you want? If they had been members of my party, I would have slapped four times."

Incidentally, it was only after this that Nabanna decided to remove Rahul from the post of Purulia district magistrate. The guidelines have been published by the state department of personnel and administrative reforms. The minister of that department is Mamata herself. Howrah ADM Rajat Nanda has been replaced by Rahul from the post. 

Along with Purulia, Jhargram district magistrate Jayasi Dasgupta has also been removed. Apart from this, the district magistrates of West Medinipur, South Dinajpur, 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Malda have been transferred. 

