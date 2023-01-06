IAF Agniveer Exam 2023: Datesheet released for recruitment of Agniveers in Indian Air Force - Check guidelines here

Agniveer Exam 2023: There is great news for the candidates who applied for the recruitment of Agniveer into the Indian Air Force. From the exam date to the city details, everything has been released by the Indian Air Force for this recruitment. Candidates can download the exam date and city details by visiting the official website of the Indian Air Force, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application process for this recruitment for the Indian Air Force started on 7th November.

Exam Starts From THIS date

The exam for Agniveer recruitment in the Air Force will be conducted from January 18 to January 24, 2023. For information about the date and exam city for this exam, the notification has been issued on 06 January 2023 i.e. today. Candidates can check its complete details by visiting the official website. At the same time, it is said to release the final enrollment list on June 10, 2023.

Sign-In and Sign-Up guidelines for candidates

Guidelines for New candidates:-

Firstly candidates need to visit the official website of IAF agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

New candidates who have not registered for intake 01/2023 are required to click on New User?Register link and fill the Sign Up details.

Enter OTP received on Email Id and SMS for verification.

After successful verification of Sign Up details a system generated password will be sent to their registered Email Id.

After filling Sign Up details candidate will be redirected again to the Sign In page where he/she is required to fill his/her registered email id and system generated password which is sent to his/her registered Email Id.

After providing the Email Id and system generated password, candidate will be redirected to a new page where he/she has to reset a new password of his/her own choice.

After setting his/her own personal password he/she will be redirected to Sign In page where he/she should login with the registered Email Id and new password as decided by the candidate.

The Agnipath Scheme (also spelled Agneepath Scheme) is a tour of duty style scheme introduced by the Government of India on 14 June 2022, for recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces. All recruits will be hired only for a four-year period. Personnel recruited under this system are to be called Agniveers, which will be a new military rank. The introduction of the scheme has been criticised for lack of consultation and public debate. The scheme was implemented in September 2022.