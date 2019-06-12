close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF airdrops 8-10 personnel near AN-32 crash site in search of possible survivors, wreckage

The team that has been taken to the AN-32 crash site includes personnel from Indian Air Force, Army, and some civil mountaineers. 

IAF airdrops 8-10 personnel near AN-32 crash site in search of possible survivors, wreckage

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday successfully air dropped 8-10 personnel near the site where the wreckage of AN-32 which went missing on June 3 was found. The personnel were dropped in Arunachal Pradesh in two helicopter sorties and the teams are moving towards the location to search for wreckage and possible survivors of the crash.

The team that has been taken to the crash site includes personnel from Indian Air Force, Army and some civil mountaineers. The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft was spotted on Tuesday in a heavily forested mountainous terrain by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter. The IAF aircraft had, with 13 people on board, had gone missing on June 3.

"A team comprising personnel from IAF, Army and civil mountaineers have been airlifted to a location close to the crash site," a spokesperson of the IAF said.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off. The IAF had launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing.

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFAN-32AN-32 crash
Next
Story

India successfully conducts flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

Must Watch

PT31M2S

Watch Debate: Is linking of madrasas to mainstream education not acceptable by Maulanas?