IAF airstrike on JeM camps in Pakistan achieved its objective: MEA

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Pakistan, India on Saturday said that if the neighbouring country has claimed to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should also show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism.

Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, challenged Pakistan to share the video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft with international media. " "If as Pakistan claims it has a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft then why have they not shared the video with international media?" he said.

The MEA further said that there are eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan. "We have asked USA to also examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale," Kumar added.

The Ministry spokesperson emphasised that the IAF airstrike on JeM camps in Pakistan achieved its objective. He slammed Pakistan for backing Jaish-e-Mohammad and said, "It is regrettable that Pakistan still continues to deny Jaish-e-Mohammad's own claim of taking ownership of Pulwama attack. Pakistan Foreign Minister said 'they (JeM) have not claimed responsibility of the attack, there is some confusion' Is Pakistan defending the JeM?"

The MEA spokesperson added, "All members of the UNSC are aware of JeM training camps in Pakistan and about the chief of JeM Masood Azhar and his presence in Pakistan. We call upon all members of UNSC to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist under UN sanction committee."

Speaking on holding Kartarpur Corridor talks, Kumar clarified that the talks do not mean a resumption of bilateral ties. "This is related to the emotions and sentiments of our Indian citizens of Sikh faith," he added.