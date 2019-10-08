close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF celebrates 87th anniversary at Hindon Air Force Station — Watch

The IAF will showcase its Chinook transport and Apache attack helicopters for the first time since they were acquired from the US in the last few months. 

IAF celebrates 87th anniversary at Hindon Air Force Station — Watch

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 87th IAF Day on October 8 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to formally receive the first Rafale fighter jet in France's Merignac. 

The IAF day is celebrated at Hindon base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad every year, in the presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. Several IAF transport planes, helicopters and fighter jets will participate in a flypast with Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in attendance. 

The air display will commence with flag-bearing skydivers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies. The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display.

Watch the IAF Day celebration live:

The IAF will showcase its Chinook transport and Apache attack helicopters for the first time since they were acquired from the US in the last few months. A Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI will perform a manoeuvre at the end of the event.

Earlier today, the IAF in a tweet greeted the air-warriors and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day. "#AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all," the post read.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. 

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAF DayHindan baseRajnath SinghRKS Bhadauria
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Dussehra, to attend celebration in Delhi's Dwarka area

Must Watch

PT13M6S

RSS is celebrating its foundation day, the program is being organized at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur