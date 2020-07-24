IAF Chief emphasises need for rapid capacity building in shortest time frames

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday emphasised the need for rapid capacity building, increase in serviceability of all assets and dedicated work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest time frames.

In his closing address of the three-day-long Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC), the IAF Chief stated that it was important to recognize the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world.

He reiterated that the IAF’s long term goals for sustainable capability mandate the acquisition and employment of niche technologies and development of indigenous platforms and weapons. The IAF Chief stated that since the human resource was the most valuable asset of the IAF, recruitment, training and motivation strategies should keep pace with the changing times.

The IAF Chief reviewed the status and issued related to all commands as well as branches. He also articulated vision 2030 laying down the milestones for the transformation of IAF in the coming decade.

The IAF reviewed the operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats envisaged across the entire spectrum. They discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF’s transformation roadmap for the next decade.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane addressed the conference and interacted with the commanders as well as the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) on matters of jointness and integrated warfighting.