IAF

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command

The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command (EAC). He visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9.

A press note from the Defence Wing said, "The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9."

Live TV

"Besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the CAS met local Commanders and interacted with the station personnel. He urged all Air Warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel and Civilian staff to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high state of readiness," the press note said.

The visit to six flying bases of EAC enabled the Bhadauria to share his vision personally with the men and women serving in frontline field units.

IAF, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Eastern Air Command
