IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command

New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command (EAC). He visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9.

A press note from the Defence Wing said, "The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on January 8 and 9."

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to airbases in Eastern Air Command (EAC) from 08 to 09 Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/ftfx3l1DrQ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 9, 2020

Live TV

"Besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the CAS met local Commanders and interacted with the station personnel. He urged all Air Warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel and Civilian staff to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high state of readiness," the press note said.

The CAS reviewed operational preparedness of the bases, met local commanders and spent time to share his vision with the air warriors, NCsE, DSC personnel and civilians posted to forward bases and combat units operating in the Eastern sector. pic.twitter.com/PjWnonbTJZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 9, 2020

The visit to six flying bases of EAC enabled the Bhadauria to share his vision personally with the men and women serving in frontline field units.