IAF Chinook CH-47F helicopter takes off with the music of URI - The Surgical Strike

Indian Air Force's Chinook CH-47F helicopter, which made its debut with the IAF on March 25, took off with the music of URI - The Surgical Strikes.

Press Information Bureau on Thursday tweeted a video of Chinook helicopter and wished it a very successful career with the IAF.

On Monday. first four of 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters were inducted by the IAF in Chandigarh. The helicopters were inducted by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. These choppers would now be used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations. "The country faces multiple security challenges. We require vertical lift capability across a diversified terrain. Chinook has been procured with India-specific enhancements, it's a national asset," Dhanoa said at the induction event.

The Indian government had inked a deal with the US in 2015 to procure 15 Chinook helicopters. It is to be noted that these choppers would prove to be a game-changer in carrying out high-altitude transport operations. The Chinook has got vertical lift capabilities, which can be crucial during rescue and relief, firefighting, aircraft recovery, medical evacuation and heavy construction operations.

Chinook is manufactured by Boeing and India is only the 19th country in the world to have this state-of-the-art helicopter. The helicopter can carry loads weighing 23,000 kilos and is also capable of carrying men and material at high-altitude locations at a maximum speed of 302 kmph. The Chinook is better than many other military transport helicopters because of its reduced vibration, powerful engine and vertical lift capabilities. The Chinook has a range of close to 600 kilometres with night-flying abilities as well. It can also be fitted with missile systems for offensive and defensive actions.

The Chinook helicopters will be stationed at Chandigarh air base and will be used to provide necessary items to the Indian troops stationed in Siachen and Eastern Ladakh sectors.

According to army-technology.com, there are close to 1200 Chinooks in operation in countries like the US, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, Norway, Spain and the UK.

These helicopters were used extensively by US forces during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Iraq.