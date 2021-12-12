हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF chopper crash

IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh, armed forces chiefs pay tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Army chief General M M Naravane, Air chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other military officers paid tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh, who was killed in the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. 

IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh, armed forces chiefs pay tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and the chiefs of the armed forces on Sunday paid their last respects to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was among the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu last week.

Singh laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Lt Col Singh at the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment before his cremation.

Army chief General M M Naravane, Air chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other military officers paid tributes to Lt Col Singh, who is survived by his wife Maj Agnes P Manezes (retd.) and daughter Preet Kaur.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and 10 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.

Lt Col Singh, who served as Staff Officer to the CDS, belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as Rawat.

He had served in various operations with his battalion including deployment on the Siachen Glacier and a tenure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

Two days ago, Gen Rawat and his wife were given a send-off with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium.

The lone survivor of the crash was Group Captain Varun Singh, who is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

Others who were killed in the crash were Wing Commander P S Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek, Lance Naik B S Teja, Havaldar Satpal, JWO Das and JWO Pradeep. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IAF chopper crashLt Colonel Harjinder SinghRajnath SinghDelhi Cantonmenttamil nadu chopper crash
Next
Story

Whatever Congress built in 70 years, Modi govt wants to sell to its industrialist friends: Priyanka Gandhi

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Slogans of Allah Hu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev were raised from the stage of Rakesh Tikait