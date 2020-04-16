हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

IAF chopper on COVID-19 duty makes emergency landing in UP’s Baghpat

The IAF said in a statement that its Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district on Thursday morning.

IAF chopper on COVID-19 duty makes emergency landing in UP’s Baghpat

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning while it was on its way to supply COVID 19 test samples from Leh.

The IAF said in a statement that its Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district on Thursday morning.

The chopper later returned to the Hindon airbase from where it had taken off, the IAF said. Several IAF aircraft have been pressed into services in the fight against Coronavirus in India.

In a statement, the IAF said that the Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples from Leh.

"Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag and carried out safe precautionary landing on the highway," it added.

The IAF clarified that the actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. "No damage to any property has been reported," IAF stated.

Once it made an emergency landing, the Hindon Base of IAF was informed and also the local administration. Immediately thereafter, a recovery aircraft was launched from Hindon. It also landed at the expressway.

"The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon," it stated.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 lockdownIAF chopperemergency landingBaghpat
