IAF choppers deployed to douse blaze in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: Indian Air Forces' choppers have been deployed to douse the massive fire that broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday (March 28).

"We have called for two choppers. Water is being poured at those places first where maximum fire has spread and is posing danger to the wildlife. The area with ​​fire breakout has increased," Sunita Pankaj, Alwar ADM told ANI.

The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official told PTI.

According to officials, around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire.

"Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety," the official said.

