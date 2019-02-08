IAF exercise Vayushakti 2019 to witness Su-30MKI showcasing its prowess

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force's Vayushakti 2019, scheduled to be held on February 16, is all set to witness Asia's top fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI in action.

“The Su-30 MKI is a modern multi-role, air superiority fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force. The aircraft is capable of decimating adversaries in air or on ground with the wide array of air to air & air to ground weapons,” tweeted IAF.

HAL manufactures the Su-30 fighter jets under license from Russian aircraft major Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian variant of the Su-30 is a twin-engine supersonic multirole fighter that can be used both for air-to-ground assaults and to maintain air superiority.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, the variant designed specifically for the IAF's requirements, is a twin-seater fighter - typically carrying one pilot and one Weapons System Operator (WSO).

The IAF's Vayushakti 2019 event will be held at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on February 16 from 5.45 pm onwards. The event is a demonstration exercise to showcase the prowess of its air-warriors and 'magnificent machines'.

A wide array of fighters, transport, helicopters, remotely piloted vehicle and combat equipment will be part of the exercise.

"The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue," the IAF said on Facebook.

Mi-35 - the Russia-made assault anti-armour helicopter - will also be a part of the Vayushakti. This state-of-the-art helicopter can be used in anti-tank operations, escort to Special Heliborne Operations & destruction of enemy Air Defence missions.