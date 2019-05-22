close

IAF

IAF fires BrahMos air version missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft

BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday successfully fired the BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. "The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target," the IAF said.

BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. Brahmos coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI will also give the IAF the desired strategic reach.

IAFIndian Air ForceBrahMosSu-30 MKI
