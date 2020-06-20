IAF gets 123 officers, Flying Officer Anurag Naik awarded Sword of Honour, Flying Officer Aanchal Gangwal President's Plaque

New Delhi: The Air Force Academy on Saturday held its Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) ceremony at Dundigal in Hyderabad. As many as 123 air warriors including 19 women officers were commissioned by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was the Reviewing Officer for the Combined Graduation Parade. Bhadauria reviewed the parade and addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards.

The Sword of Honour was presented to Flying Officer Anurag Naik who also received the President's Plaque in flying branch while Aanchal Gangwal too won the President's Plaque in navigation branch.

The parade is commanded by the flight cadet standing first in overall order of merit. He is awarded the ''Sword of Honour'' by the reviewing officer for his achievements.

The "President's Plaque" is awarded to the flight cadet who stands first in the overall merit in the ground duty branches.

This year the parents and family members of the cadets were not present at the event due to the restrictions imposed to stop the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.