IAF inducts first fleet of India-built Light Combat Helicopters; Rajnath Singh calls it a 'momentous occasion'

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday (October 3, 2022) inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling it a "momentous occasion". The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

"It is a momentous occasion reflecting India's capability in defence production," Singh said.

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Jodhpur.

Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons. It has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

According to military officials, the LCH would be effective in hitting enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.

Earlier in March this year, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore. The defence ministry had said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five for the Indian Army.

The Army has a plan to acquire 95 LCH largely for a combat role in the mountains.

(With agency inputs)