IAF Jaguar jet pilot's quick thinking, prompt action averts major air tragedy in Ambala

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot's quick thinking and clever assessment of an emergency situation saved not only a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians on Thursday in Ambala, Punjab after the jet suffered a bird-hit. In the morning when an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods took off from Air Force Station Ambala for a training mission it immediately encountered a flock of birds resulting in the failure of one of its engines.

The pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks and CBLS Pods as per the Standard Operating Procedure and safely landed the aircraft, averting a major disaster. Praising his prompt action and professionalism, the IAF said that his actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the air force resulting from extensive operational training.

"On the morning of 27 June 19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission. Immediately after takeoff, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds," tweeted the IAF.

"The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the a/c," further the IAF.

"His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield," added the IAF.

Ranked fourth in the world, the IAF operates some of the best fighter jets ever built. The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, MiG-21 Bis and LCA Tejas.