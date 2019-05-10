IAF jets force Georgian plane to land at Jaipur airport after it violates air route rules

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets on Friday forced a heavy cargo plane coming from Pakistani Air space to land at Jaipur airport in Rajasthan after it violated air route rules. The Georgian plane, Antonov An-12, after getting airborne for Delhi from Pakistan's Karachi deviated from it's scheduled flight path. The aircraft then entered the Indian air space from an unscheduled point in north Gujarat.

The aircraft was successfully intercepted by highly alert defence IAF jets and forced to land at Jaipur airfield. The flight was scheduled but the route was wrong. The pilot is being questioned and the plane scanned. The police officials have arrived at the airport and the CISF officials are questioning.

The plane was escorted by two Sukhoi fighters.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.