IAF Mi 17 helicopter aircraft crashes in J&K's Budgam; pilot feared dead

SRINAGAR: A Mi 17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area on Wednesday. The pilot is feared dead while a civilian is also dead. However, authorities are yet to confirm the deaths.

According to local residents the jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said. The aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding one body was seen near the site crash, reported news agency PTI.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said, adding the fate of the pilots was not known.

An eyewitness at the crash site in Budgam claimed that "it was a jet aircraft".

Operation of commercial flights in the area has been put on hold.