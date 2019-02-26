IAF Mirage 2000 fighters bomb terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighters crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday morning and destroyed a major terrorist camp based in Pakistan. The Mirage fighters dropped 1000 kilogrammes bombs on terror camps across the LoC at 3:30 am on February 26 and completely destroyed it, IAF sources said.

The IAF jets entered deep into Pakistan, according to the Pakistani military. The fighters reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

Pakistani armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that IAF jets were intercepted by PAF near Balakot. The IAF fighters "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". He added that there were no casualties or damage to the Pakistani side.

Balakot, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, is about 50 km (31 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border between the two countries that have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The air strike comes 12 days after the dastardly suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 security personnel were martyred.