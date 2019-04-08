IAF nails Pakistan's lies, reveals details of MiG-21 shooting down F-16 on February 27

The Indian Air Force on Monday nailed Pakistan's lies by asserting that it has credible information and evidence that the Pakistan Air Force lost one F16 in the dogfight with MiG-21 on 27 February.

Addressing a press conference, Air vice marshal RGK Kapoor said that the IAF will not be sharing the details due to the concerns of security and confidentiality.

The IAF said that it has irrefutable evidence of not only the fact that the F-16 was used by Pakistan Air Force on February 27 but also that IAF MIG 21 Bison shot down the F-16. "There is no doubt that two aircraft went down in the aerial engagement on 27 February 2019 one of which was the bison of IAF while the other was F-16 of Pakistan Air Force conclusively identified by its electronic signature and radio transcripts," the IAF said.