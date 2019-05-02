IAF operates its fighter jets from civilian airports

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday exercised and operated its fighter jets from civilian airports in eastern India.

Live TV

At Assam's Guwahati airport, the IAF had deployed Sukhoi.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) today exercised and operated its fighter jets from civilian airports in the Eastern Indian sector. At Guwahati airport, the IAF had deployed Sukhoi, Su-30MKI fighter aircraft for testing and carried out take-off and landing operations. pic.twitter.com/vlfOYPFykT — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

The IAF had deployed Su-30MKI fighter aircraft for testing and carried out take-off and landing operations.