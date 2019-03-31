IAF orders Court of Inquiry to investigate cause of MiG 27 aircraft crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the MiG 27 aircraft crash that took place near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. However, the pilot ejected safely, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The MiG 27 UPG jet took off from Utarlai airforce base but it experienced engine problems leading to the crash at around 11.45 am in Sirohi district about 120 km south of Jodhpur.

The preliminary reports indicate no loss of life and property on the ground.

The jet was on a routine mission, the officials added.

The fighter aircraft crashed in Shivganj police station area near Godana dam in Sirohi district. Police and administrative officials have reached the spot to cordon off the area, Sirohi district SP, Kalyan Mal Meena, told PTI.