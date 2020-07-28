IAF Rafale jets get mid-air refueling at 30,000 feet; check pics

New Delhi: The first batch of India Air Force's (IAF) five Rafale jets that landed safely in Al Dhafra airbase (United Arab Emirates) on July 27, 2020, after a sortie in excess of 7 hours were clicked getting mid-air refueling at almost 30,000 feet.

See pictures below:

The IAF Rafales will fly out for India on the morning of July 29 and will reach Ambala Air Force Station in the afternoon.

The first batch of Rafale aircraft that flew out from the airbase in the French port city of Bordeaux on July 27 was part of the New Delhi-Paris Rs 59,000-crore deal that will provide IAF with 36 multi-role fighter aircraft.

As per an official statement, the delivery of 10 aircraft has been completed as slated and five will stay back in France for training missions. All the 36 aircraft (30 fighter and six trainers) will be reportedly delivered by the end of 2021.

The Rafale jets arrive at a time when India is engaged in a skirmish with China at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The violent clashes between the Indian Army and China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on June 15 witnessed 20 Indian troops being killed in action and as many as 50 reportedly died on PLA side.

The Rafale jets are likely to be deployed in the Ladakh sector as part of IAF's efforts to enhance its operational capabilities along the LAC in view of the recent clashes with the Communist nation.

