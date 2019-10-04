IAF ready to destroy any target government decides, says ACM Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria after releasing Balakot airstrikes promotional video

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to decimate any target that the government gives it to destroy, asserted Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday. The IAF Chief assured that if Pakistan attacks, the force will respond while responding to media queries during the annual Air Force Day press conference in New Delhi.

"I am speaking theoretically. We do not start an attack, we do not plan like that. If they (Pakistan) do anything, then we will respond according to the orders given by the government. Whatever be the targets given to us by the government, they will be taken care of," stated ACM Bhadauria when asked whether the force can take out 40 terror camps operating in Pakistan simultaneously. He added that "men and women under my command are confident to take on any threat".

"The IAF is prepared to deal with any eventuality although there is no separate plan for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. We have plans for everything," responded the IAF Chief.

Before ACM Bhadauria started the press conference, the IAF released a promotional video about the airstrikes by Mirage-2000 jets on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019. The video showed IAF fighters being armed and getting ready for combat sorties, radars locking on to targets and the jets releasing their deadly payloads to annihilate the designated targets.

The 1.23-minute long IAF video starts with protests against JeM's suicide bombing of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 security men were martyred and then moves on to an operations room where air force fighter pilots are being given their targets.

It then zooms in to Mirage-2000 radars locking on to their targets and the jets dropping bombs on them with the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs providing air defence support against enemy combat aircraft and missiles. It also shows MiG-21 Bisons being scrambled to take on the enemy fighter and releasing their deadly air-to-air missiles. The IAF personnel are also shown celebrating and congratulating each other after the success of their mission.