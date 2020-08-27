IAF saves the day, rescues stranded man from rain-battered Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The India Air force (IAF) saved a precious life on Wednesday by its timely rescue operation in rain-battered Naushera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. A man was stranded on a marooned island on the overflowing Naushera River.

The Indian Army along with civil administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police swung into action since morning but the rising level of water necessitated an aerial effort for the rescue.

Accordingly, an IAF helicopter captained by Squadron Leader Ganesh Prasad Honakuppe was immediately pressed into service to rescue the stranded man. The helicopter reached over the rescue spot around 6.15 pm. The crew quickly selected an appropriate spot to position the helicopter close to the ground since no suitable space was available for landing.

Two Garud Special Forces commandoes were then lowered onto the island who lifted the man and brought him inside the hovering helicopter. The commandoes found the man in a state of shock and not responding.

The man was then evacuated to the nearest landing ground avaialable at Naushera Army area and handed over to the civil authorities for further treatment.

The IAF responded swiftly and rescued the individual before the water level could rise to dangerous level during the night. The successful mission was very closely coordinated by Group Captain Sandeep Singh.