IAF Tests Emergency Landing Of Fighter Jets At Kashmir Highway

During the trial run on the 3.5 km long emergency landing facility on the highway, vehicle traffic was diverted from the national highway. 

Reported By: Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amidst tight security arrangements, the Indian Air Force (IAF) today conducted an emergency landing trial run of fighter jets on the 3.5-kilometre emergency landing facility in Anantnag, South Kashmir. The trial run of the emergency landing facility on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Bijbehara was done during nighttime. Elaborate arrangements were made, including the deployment of security forces, radars, and technical equipment like CCTV cameras, to ensure a smooth experiment.

During the trial run on the 3.5 km long emergency landing facility on the highway, vehicle traffic was diverted from the national highway. Sukhoi fighter aircraft were used to showcase the facility's capabilities for various emergency scenarios.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 119 crore, the emergency landing facility is designed to support operations during times of war, natural disasters like floods, NDRF rescue missions, relief material air drops, and transportation of stranded individuals.

To facilitate the trial run, the traffic department has issued an advisory restricting heavy motor vehicles on the highway and diverting light motor vehicles to alternative routes between Alistop and Doonipora. 

