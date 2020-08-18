IAF uses MI-17 helicopter to rescue stranded man at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; watch here

Bilaspur: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Monday (August 17, 2020) rescued a man, who was stranded at Khutaghat Dam due to heavy flow of water, near Chhattisgarh`s Bilaspur district.

An IAF chopper was used in the dramatic rescue mission. The stranded man sat on a rock holding on to a tree.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

The state officials tried to rescue him on Sunday night, however, they could not get him out, according to the Bilaspur police.

The IAF was then requested to carry out a rescue operation, informed Inspector General (IG) Bilaspur Range Dipanshu Kabra.

The IAF used an MI-17 helicopter to airlift the man.

The operation was jointly carried out by the IAF and the state police department.

The 34-year-old man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap.

Soon after the rescue operation, the man was taken to Ramkrishna CARE Hospital in Raipur.