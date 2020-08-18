हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IAF

IAF uses MI-17 helicopter to rescue stranded man at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; watch here

The operation was jointly carried out by the IAF and the state police department.

IAF uses MI-17 helicopter to rescue stranded man at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bilaspur; watch here
ANI photo

Bilaspur: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Monday (August 17, 2020) rescued a man, who was stranded at Khutaghat Dam due to heavy flow of water, near Chhattisgarh`s Bilaspur district. 

An IAF chopper was used in the dramatic rescue mission. The stranded man sat on a rock holding on to a tree. 

The state officials tried to rescue him on Sunday night, however, they could not get him out, according to the Bilaspur police.

The IAF was then requested to carry out a rescue operation, informed Inspector General (IG) Bilaspur Range Dipanshu Kabra.

The IAF used an MI-17 helicopter to airlift the man.

The operation was jointly carried out by the IAF and the state police department.

The 34-year-old man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap.

Soon after the rescue operation, the man was taken to Ramkrishna CARE Hospital in Raipur.

IAF Khutaghat Dam Bilaspur Chattisgarh Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter
