IAF's 87th anniversary on October 8, full dress rehearsal underway at Hindon Air Base

Ghaziabad: Hindon Air Base on Sunday observed a full dress rehearsal, which is being carried out by the air force personnel ahead of the IAF's 87th anniversary on October 8.

The IAF's 87th-anniversary celebrations will be held at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, which is the biggest and largest airbase of Asia.

On the occasion, a scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station here.

Rehearsals for the air display had commenced from October 1.

The general area over which the aircraft will be flying at low levels includes Wazirpur bridge, Karwalnagar, Afjalpur, Hindan, Shamli, Jiwana, Chandinagar, Hindan, Hapur, Philkua, Ghaziabad and Hindan.

The defence wing of the IAF had on Sunday released a press statement asking citizens living in low-lying areas to not throw eatables and garbage in the open so as to not attract birds.

"The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of renowned AKASH GANGA Team jumping from AN-32 aircraft in their colorful canopies, at 0800 hours,'' the IAF said in a tweet on October 4.

'The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft of IAF. The ceremony will conclude with a scintillating aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) & Sarang Helicopter Display team', the IAF added.

Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s 51 Squadron is to be awarded unit citation by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack&shooting down a Pakistani F-16 on Feb 27.

In total of 54 aircraft will participate in the air show which includes 19 fighter jets, 7 transport aircraft, and 20 helicopters. The aircraft will fly from different air base all across the country and reach Hindon Air Base.

There has been more than one dozen fighter stand made on the air show location.

The number 9 squadron whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot aerial strikes on February 26 during 'Operation Bandar', also to be awarded unit citation.

The occasion is a very proud moment for the Indian Air Force whose complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world.

IAF was founded on October 8, 1932 and has marked its valour on several crucial occasions.

