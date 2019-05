IAF's AN-32 overruns runway at Mumbai airport

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft AN-32 overran runway 27 while departing from Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, airport authorities said, "We confirm, departing Air force Aircraft had runway excursion at 2339 hours at RWY 27."

Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 overran runway 27 while departing from Mumbai Airport; Airport authorities say, "We confirm, departing Air force Aircraft had runway excursion at 2339 hours at RWY 27." — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The authorities said that IAF aircraft AN-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru, Karnataka when the incident happened. No one got injured in the incident. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which was overan by IAF aircraft AN-32 is currently shut down for operations.

"Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft AN-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru, Karnataka. No injuries reported. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which it overran isn't available for operations," ANI reported.

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft AN-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru, Karnataka. No injuries reported. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which it overran isn't available for operations https://t.co/71isOmOXmR — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

(This is a developing story)