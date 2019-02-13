हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

IAF's Armed Advanced Light helicopter Rudra to showcase its multi-role capability at Vayushakti 2019

Rudra is capable of carrying eight anti-tank Missiles, four air-to-air missiles and 2x68 mm rocket pods along with guns.

IAF&#039;s Armed Advanced Light helicopter Rudra to showcase its multi-role capability at Vayushakti 2019
Image Courtesy: IAF/Instagram

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) indigenously developed Armed Advanced light helicopter Rudra will showcase its multi-role capability at the Vayushakti 2019 exercise on February 16. 

Rudra is an important part of IAF's arsenal as it is capable of carrying eight anti-tank Missiles, four air-to-air missiles and 2x68 mm rocket pods along with guns. IAF officials said that the helicopters will be firing 120x20 mm Front Guns (FG) during Vayushakti 2019.

 

Manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Rudra can accommodate 12 passengers and attain a maximum speed of 290 km/hr. The Rudra is an armed version of HAL Dhruv and is equipped with Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) and Thermal Imaging Sights Interface.

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The IAF will use the exercise to showcase its firepower and the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post. 

The IAF post further stated, ''These exercises are also vital for operators, planners, and the leadership. It provides an opportunity for forces to operate in near realistic scenarios.'' 

