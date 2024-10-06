IAF Air Show: The air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was held in Chennai to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, turned tragic after at least three spectators died and more than 200 others were hospitalized due to dehydration, authorities said, according to media reports.

Those who lost their lives following the incident were identified as Srinivasan (48) from Perungalathur, Karthikeyan (34) from Thiruvottiyur, and John (56) from Korukuppet, as per an India Today report.

They were admitted to hospitals due to several issues, including dehydration, but doctors said that the actual cause of death can only be determined after postmortem test results are available. Though the air show on the sandy Marina Beach attracted a plethora of people, several thousand people who converged on the idyllic shore found it extremely hard to return home after the event.

Following the tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai expressed deep shock over the incident. “The loss of five lives cannot be passed off as an accident,” Annamalai said. He further stated that the administration failed to provide basic safety measures and transportation arrangements. Criticizing Chief Minister MK Stalin, he accused him of neglecting public safety in favour of political promotion.

"I was very shocked to know that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment during the air adventure program held by the Indian Air Force at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public," the BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief said in a post on X roughly translated in English.

"The fact that Chief Minister Stalin did not even make the arrangements for his self-promotions for an event attended by lakhs of people shows the utter failure of his administration. The loss of 5 lives cannot be passed off as an accident. The DMK government is fully responsible for this as it neglected even the basic arrangements. I strongly condemn Chief Minister Stalin and the DMK government for ruling only for his family and without any concern for the lives of the people, which has caused the death of 5 people and the misery of hundreds of families. The Chief Minister must be answerable to the public," he said.