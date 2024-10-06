Chennai: A spectacular aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft over the iconic Marina sky captivated the hearts of Chennaiites who turned up in thousands on a sultry Sunday and witnessed the IAF's range of new aircraft including Rafale, roar in action.

Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun, ahead of 11 am when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.

WATCH Video Here:

Live Stream - Indian Air Force Aerial Display at Marina Beach, Chennai. https://t.co/NvUI1WpBKY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 6, 2024

Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration on the Marina, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was witnessed among others by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state Ministers, Chennai Mayor R Priya and a host of other dignitaries.

Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photography from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show at 1 pm.

Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records.

About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares. Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the “Loop-tumble-yaw” manoeuvrability and dispensed flares.

The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, too take part in the flypast and aerial display held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years with the theme: "Saksham, Sashakta, Amtanirbhar."

It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre.

The Rafale streaking across the sky and demonstrating refuelling capability, and the Dakota in action was a sight to behold.